Harga BBM 19 Februari 2024, SPBU Mana yang Termurah?

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Stasiun pengisian bahan bakar umum (SPBU) seperti Shell Indonesia dan BP-AKR per 1 Februari 2024 kembali melakukan penyesuaian harga jual bahan bakar minyak atau harga BBM. Sedangkan, SPBU Pertamina memilih untuk menahan harga.

Berdasarkan informasi pada laman resmi perusahaan, Senin (19/2/2024), harga BBM di SPBU Shell untuk jenis Super atau setara RON 92 tercatat naik menjadi Rp13.540 per liter dari sebelumnya Rp13.390 per liter.

Sementara itu, harga Shell V-Power yang setara dengan BBM RON 95 dibanderol Rp14.380 per liter. Adapun, pada bulan sebelumnya BBM jenid Shell V-Power dipatok seharga Rp14.180 per liter.

Selanjutnya, harga BBM setara RON 98, Shell V-power Nitro+, terpantau naik Rp160 per liter menjadi Rp14.630 per liter dari bulan sebelumnya seharga Rp14.470 per liter. Kemudian, harga Shell V-Power Diesel naik dari Rp15.190 per liter menjadi Rp15.270 per liter.

Sementara itu, harga BBM di SPBU BP-AKR juga mengalami kenaikan. Untuk jenis BP 92, BP-AKR membanderol seharga Rp13.400 per liter dari bulan sebelumnya Rp13.200 per liter. Lalu, harga BP Ultimate dibanderol naik menjadi Rp14.380 per liter dan BP Diesel dipatok Rp14.810 per liter.

Sebaliknya, SPBU pelat merah, Pertamina tidak menaikkan harga BBM. Keputusan perusahaan untuk mempertahankan harga BBM nonsubsidinya lantaran perusahaan mengeklaim telah melakukan efisiensi dalam proses bisnisnya sehingga harga jual BBM relatif terjangkau bagi masyarakat.

“Keputusan Pertamina tidak menaikkan harga BBM tentu baik untuk menjaga stabilitas dan juga daya beli masyarakat. Di sinilah peran BUMN kepada masyarakat,” kata Menteri BUMN Erick Thohir, mengutip dari siaran pers, Sabtu (3/2/2024).

Adapun, harga BBM di SPBU Pertamina wilayah Jawa masih berada di level Rp12.950 per liter untuk Pertamax (RON 92), Rp13.900 per liter untuk Pertamax Green 95, Rp14.400 per liter untuk Pertamax Turbo.

Selanjutnya, harga Dexlite dibanderol sebesar Rp14.500 per liter dan harga Pertamina Dex Rp15.000 per liter.

Berikut daftar harga BBM di SPBU Pertamina, Shell, dan BP-AKR per Februari 2024:

1. Harga BBM Pertamina (untuk wilayah Jawa)

Solar subsidi: Rp6.800 per liter

Pertalite: Rp10.000 per liter

Pertamax: Rp12.950 per liter

Pertamax Green 95: Rp13.900 per liter

Pertamax Turbo: Rp 14.400 per liter

Dexlite: Rp14.550 per liter

Pertamina Dex: Rp15.100 per liter

2. Harga BBM Shell

Shell Super: Rp13.540 per liter

Shell V-Power: Rp14.380 per liter

Shell V-Power

Diesel:Rp15.270 per liter

Shell V-power Nitro+: Rp14.630 per liter

3. BBM BP-AKR

BP 92: Rp13.400 per liter

BP Ultimate: Rp14.380 per liter

BP Diesel: Rp14.810 per liter

