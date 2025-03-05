Konten Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store
Drivers charge electric car batteries at PLN's Public Electric Vehicle Charging Station (SPKLU) in Jakarta, Tuesday (2/18/2025)./Bisnis-Abdurachman

Indonesia’s EV Adoption Threatened as Resale Value Plummets

The government and business players will need to partner up in order to revive the used car market.
Rizqi Rajendra
Rizqi Rajendra - Bisnis.com
Rabu, 5 Maret 2025 | 11:47
Share

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The significant drop in second-hand battery electric vehicles (BEV) in the used car market signals a hurdle in Indonesia’s electrification push, supposing that resale value is a key consideration for prospective EV buyers.

Rachmat Kaimuddin, undersecretary at the Coordinating Infrastructure and Regional Development Ministry, said a market maker is needed to establish a resale market for BEVs. He believes that in turn, EV infrastructure will follow as long as there is a market for it, especially as new EV brands enter the Indonesian market.

Konten Premium Terbaru

Indonesia’s EV Adoption Threatened as Resale Value Plummets
Bisnis Otomotif
7 menit yang lalu

Indonesia’s EV Adoption Threatened as Resale Value Plummets

Modal Emiten Properti (CTRA, PWON, BSDE, & SMRA) Hadapi Aral 2025
Bursa & Saham
23 menit yang lalu

Modal Emiten Properti (CTRA, PWON, BSDE, & SMRA) Hadapi Aral 2025

Semarak Belanja Para Pemegang Saham GOTO Miliaran Lembar Awal Ramadan 2025
Bursa & Saham
2 jam yang lalu

Semarak Belanja Para Pemegang Saham GOTO Miliaran Lembar Awal Ramadan 2025

Kans Tipis Indo Tambangraya Megah (ITMG) saat Harga Batu Bara Kembang Kempis
Bursa & Saham
2 jam yang lalu

Kans Tipis Indo Tambangraya Megah (ITMG) saat Harga Batu Bara Kembang Kempis

IDX, OJK Weigh Options to Reinvigorate Stock Market
English Version
2 jam yang lalu

IDX, OJK Weigh Options to Reinvigorate Stock Market

Berita Premium Lainnya