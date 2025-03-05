Indonesia’s EV Adoption Threatened as Resale Value Plummets

The government and business players will need to partner up in order to revive the used car market.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The significant drop in second-hand battery electric vehicles (BEV) in the used car market signals a hurdle in Indonesia’s electrification push, supposing that resale value is a key consideration for prospective EV buyers.

Rachmat Kaimuddin, undersecretary at the Coordinating Infrastructure and Regional Development Ministry, said a market maker is needed to establish a resale market for BEVs. He believes that in turn, EV infrastructure will follow as long as there is a market for it, especially as new EV brands enter the Indonesian market.